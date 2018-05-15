Nikki Bella Says There’s ‘a Chance’ She Will Get Back Together With John Cena

Hours after John Cena‘s surprising Today Show interview, Nikki Bella said there was “a chance” she might get back together with the WWE star.

When The Blast asked Bella if there was a chance they would reunite, she replied, “There’s always a chance, right?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There’s a chance for anything in life,” Bella said. “He is absolutely an amazing man. Sometimes you don’t have to rush to the altar. There’s definitely hope.”

She later told The Blast Cena will “always be one of my best friends.”

When asked one more time if there was a chance of a reunion, Bella shrugged, “You never can tell.”

In another interview after Cena’s Today Show appearance, Bella told Extra she was “speechless” and what he said was “crazy.”

“I have hope … I’m at a point in my life where I feel like I kind of lost me and I want to find me and work on me,” Bella told Extra.

She also said their realty show, Total Bellas, put added pressure on their relationship.

“I just want John and I both to live happily ever after whether it’s together or separate and I just don’t want us to go down the road in life and have regrets of like ‘I did this for you’ or ‘you did this for me,’ so I think it’s okay in relationships to take that moment,” Bella told Extra.

Bella and Cena split in April and called off their wedding. But on Monday, Cena poured his heart out on live television, telling Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb he wanted to be the father of Bella’s children.

“I’m willing to go back on all these things that I say, and a lot of them I would hang on to just of stubbornness,” Cena said. “It took a very strong look in the mirror for me to be like, ‘Why?’ This person is my number one and it’s something that’s very valuable to her, and of course, we can do this and I think it would be wonderful. All of that switched because I love her.”

Cena continued, “For anyone out there speculating on what’s going, on, I love her, I wanna be with her, I wanna make her my wife, I wanna be the father of her children.”

The Blockers star said he just wants to “make her happy.”

“Right now, she’s happy,” Cena said Monday. “We want to talk about taking one for the team and really sucking it up, she needed a little time to find whatever it is she’s looking for, and the risk of my own emotional well-being, especially so close to that moment of ‘I do,’ she needs to be happy.”

Cena said he still talks with Bella, but said she can “chase what she’s looking for.”