Nicole Kidman Rings in 2020 by Supporting Husband Keith Urban at Nashville New Year’s Eve Concert

To ring in the new decade, Keith Urban performed during Nashville’s annual free New Year’s Eve show for the fourth time, this year sharing the stage with Steve Nicks, Ashley McBryde, Jason Isbell, The Struts and Amanda Shires.

The annual Music City Midnight concert was held at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park and saw an estimated crowd of over 200,000 people, one of whom was Urban’s wife, Nicole Kidman. Kidman documented the evening on Instagram with a photo of herself watching the show, standing outside with the lights of the stage behind her.

“My favorite way to ring in the new year – watching [Keith Urban] play in Nashville,” the Oscar winner shared in her caption. “Wishing you all a wonderful 2020 xx.”

Urban headlined the concert with a number of his own songs as well as a few collaborations, teaming up with Nicks for “Edge of 17,” Fleetwood Mac’s “Second Hand News” and Nicks and Tom Petty’s duet “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” McBryde also joined Urban’s band to perform her critically acclaimed song “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” and a cover of Wynonna Judd’s “No One Else on Earth.”

According to the Tennessean, the “We Were” singer also continued his tradition of honoring artists that had passed away that year by performing their songs. This year, Urban paid tribute to The Cars’ Ric Ocasek by performing “My Best Friend’s Girl” and “You Might Think,” The Monkees’ Peter Tork with the group’s hit “I’m A Believer,” Cream’s Ginger Baker with “Sunshine of Your Love,” Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson with “It Must Have Been Love” and more.

After the show, Urban posted a video of himself on his bus, thanking the fans who had braved the cold temperatures to attend the evening.

“I just want to take a second to say thank you to everybody that came out tonight,” he said. “We had the best time tonight… It was so fun, thank you very much to everybody who came out, far and wide, to the show.”

“Babygirl, thank you for coming in tonight to make it super special,” Urban added to Kidman, who joined him in the frame. “Did you have a good time?” he asked her. “I had the best time,” she said.

“Happy New Year everyone,” Kidman told the camera. “2020 here we come.”

“Happy New Year everybody,” Urban echoed before sharing a kiss with Kidman. “Blessings to all of you and your families and be safe in 2020. See you very soon.”

Urban and Kidman flew back to Nashville after spending the Christmas holiday in Sydney, Australia.

