Nicki Minaj’s New Boyfriend Kenny Petty Went to Prison for Shooting Death After Rape Conviction

Nicki Minaj has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Kenneth Petty, who was reportedly convicted of manslaughter and attempted sexual assault.

Minaj posted a pair of photos with Kenny on Sunday night, confirming rumors that the two were seeing each other. According to The Blast, the rapper’s new boyfriend has a prodigious rap sheet himself. Petty was convicted of attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl back in 1995. Years later, he was charged with second-degree murder as well, before getting the charge reduced to manslaughter.

Petty reportedly used a “knife/cutting instrument” when he attacked the young girl back in the 1990s. He was sentenced to 18 to 54 months in prison, though it is ucnlear how much of that time he actually served.

Years later, Petty was convicted for the shooting death of Lamont Robinson, who died in April of 2002. Police records show that Robinson was shot three times in the hospital, and died shortly after in a nearby hospital. Petty’s trial lasted for several years.

Finally, in 2006, Petty was convicted with first-degree manslaughter in accordance with his plea deal. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, though he only served seven. He was reportedly released in 2013, and likely went on being closely supervised for five more years.

These two offenses on the public record have fans furious with Minaj, though the rapper does not seem bothered. She and Petty spent the weekend on some beach-side getaway in celebration of Minaj’s 36th birthday. At the end of their trip, she posted photos of Petty along with a defiant caption.

“Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happens,” she wrote. “It’s no secret … that both of us … are running out of time.”

Minaj has disabled comments on the post, though fans are still lashing out through other mediums, including Twitter. Minaj has been retweeting her supporters and offering her thanks ever since, while ignoring the detractors entirely.

“”Nicki Minaj deadass dating a CONVICTED r*pist,” one person wrote in awe. “This y’all queen of rap?”

Other users pointed out that this is not the first sex offender for Minaj to throw her support behind. Minaj’s brother, Jelani was convicted of sexual assault on a minor, and she recently worked with rapper Tekashi69, who was once caught on video involved in the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

Minaj has assured fans that Petty does not have any social media presence of his own, meaning that any posts bearing his name are fake.