Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Make Engagement Official With Romantic Ceremony

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have made their engagement official after taking part in an intimate ceremony.

The musician and actress visited India with Jonas’ family to take part in what appears to be a traditional Indian engagement ceremony.

The Quantico alum took to Instagram to reveal numerous photos from the event, which took place in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The first photo sees Jonas hand-in-hand with Chopra, who is dressed in traditional garb and sporting her massive engagement ring. The second sees the couple posing with Chopra’s family, with all parties brimming with joy.

The rest of the photos were taken during the ceremony itself, with Jonas donning a tilaka mark on his forehead.

“The only way to do this… with Family and God,” Chopra captioned the gallery. “Thank you all for your wishes and blessings.”

Along with this gallery, the pair each shared another photo confirming their engagement, which has been rumored since July 27.

The pair is seen chest-to-chest, with their noses nearly grazing one another. Chopra is wearing a yellow dress with elaborate earrings. The “Close” singer is wearing a white collared shirt as he looks into his fiancée’s eyes.

Chopra wrote in the photo’s caption that she was “taken with all (her) heart and soul.”

“Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love,” Jonas wrote when her captioned the photo.

Between both of their posts, the photo of the husband-and-wife-to-be has accumulated 4.8 million likes. Chopra’s gallery of the ceremony has garnered 1.4 million likes.

The couple have not spoken publicly about their relationship, with these Instagram posts being the most the couple have shared about one another on social media.

One of the few times the pair have addressed their romance, which began earlier in 2018, was in a June Instagram story snap.

Jonas posted a shot of Chopra cracking a smile as he simply captioned it, “Her” with a heart-eyes emoji.

The only confirmation of their engagement before these photos was a tweet from Ali Abbas Zafar, director of the Indian film Bharat. Chopra was originally set to star in the film, but had to back out due to her engagement plans.announced Chopra was leaving the film in a cryptic tweet alluding to Jonas.

“Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of Bharat [and] and the reason is very very special. She told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her,” Zafar wrote. “Team Bharat wishes Priyanka loads of love [and] happiness for life.”

Chopra and Jonas have not revealed when they plan to tie the knot, as of press time.