‘Nashville’ Star Hayden Panettiere’s Boyfriend Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Nashville star Hayden Panettiere‘s boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was arrested Wednesday night at the couple’s home on domestic violence charges after an argument between the two turned violent.

Police were called to Panettiere, 29, and Hickerson’s Hollywood home Wednesday morning at about 2:30 a.m., according to Los Angles Police Department records obtained by Radar Online. Hickerson, 29, was booked into jail about three hours later and posted $50,000 bail at 3:15 p.m. Friday.

According to TMZ‘s report on the incident, it happened after the couple was out drinking together in Hollywood. Sources told the site police noticed “redness and marks” on Panettiere’s body. They interviewed both, and determined Hickerson allegedly started the fight. It is not clear who called the police in the first place.

“Police arrested him for domestic violence,” an LAPD spokesperson told Radar.

The site later contacted Panettiere’s mother, Lesley Vogel, who said she was not aware of the arrest and planned to check in with her daughter soon.

“I’m in shock,” she said, but added she was not completely surprised by the news.

“I knew he had an incident with his father and he has a tendency to do that [physical violence],” Vogel said. “Never had I thought it would be against Hayden or I would have addressed it sooner. I have addressed many things.”

Radar previously reported in November that Hickerson allegedly got into a fight with his father David in Greenville City, South Carolina in October, and police were called. Panettiere let the responding officer into the home, and the officer allegedly saw Hickerson chasing his father with a Gatorade bottle in hand.

Panettiere started dating Hickerson after her break up with ex-fiance Wladimir Klitschko, a boxer and the father of her 3-year-old daughter, Kaya.

After reports of the October incident surfaced, sources told Us Weekly that her friends are concerned about the relationship, adding it “is not a healthy situation.”

“Her family and friends are worried about her. Hayden’s been drinking too much and acting out. Wladimir was a calming influence on her. Now that he’s not in the picture, she seems to be losing control,” another source told Life & Style in October.

There were also rumors in February that Panettiere does not see Kaya, who is living in Ukraine with Klitschko. However, a source told PEOPLE it “isn’t true” and Panettiere does see her daughter.

Pannettiere is a former child actress who earned a breakout starring role as Claire Bennet on NBC’s Heroes. She most recently starred as Juliette Barnes on the ABC/CMT series Nashville, which ended last year.

Photo credit: Getty Images