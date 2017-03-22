Miley Cyrus’ Mom Speaks out About Wedding Rumors After Billy Ray Cyrus’ Cryptic ‘White Dress’ Photo

The “when will it happen” of Miley Cyrus’ impending marriage to Liam Hemsworth has driven many a sane person to the brink of insanity, but Cyrus’ mom Trish is here to clear a couple things up.

After Billy Ray Cyrus posted a photo that looks suspiciously like Cyrus may be in a wedding dress on March 9, the internet erupted in feverish questions about a potential secret ceremony.

As much as we are waiting and wishing for these nuptials to happen, Cyrus’ mama is putting the kibosh on those dreams for now.

Trish joked that maybe her invite got lost in the mail. “I’m always the last to know,” she quipped during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, March 21. “Brandi was like, ‘Why was everybody thinking that?!’”

But she was quick to follow it up with a defense of her daughter’s someday-wedding.

“I was like, in that top?! What are you, crazy?! … She would have had some fabulous wedding dress, not just, like, the frilly top she was wearing in the photo,” Brandi said. Tish agreed, adding, “If Miley was getting married, it would not be in that dress!”

So sadly, it seems, Cyrus is still not Mrs. Liam Hemsworth, but hey, at least we can still hold out hopes our invite didn’t get lost in the mail!

I’m so happy…you are happy @mileycyrus. A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) on Mar 9, 2017 at 5:05pm PST

