Miley Cyrus Reveals Video of Liam Hemsworth Pranking Her, but She’s Not Impressed

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are a fairly private couple, but the pair does occasionally share a glimpse of their love on social media for fans to swoon over.

The latest of these posts is a video shared by Cyrus on Sunday of herself and Hemsworth driving, with Cyrus manning the camera as the pair dances along to the music.

Suddenly, Hemsworth lunges at the screen, yelling "Oh s—" as Cyrus exclaims in shock and fumbles the camera.

I fucking hate when he does this shit pic.twitter.com/kpmcHnW4Cz — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 22, 2018

"I f—ing hate when he does this s—," Cyrus wrote.

Earlier that day, the 25-year-old wished her followers a happy Sunday with a snap of herself wearing a blue sweater that reads "Sunday," a tangle of gold necklaces and a pair of black sunglasses, with her hair in natural waves.

"Happy Sunday!" she wrote. "Have fun and get as me$$y as my hurr!"

Happy Sunday! Have fun and get as me$$y as my hurr! pic.twitter.com/hshMSmbU3g — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 22, 2018

As their red carpet and public appearances are rare, it's always a treat for fans to see Cyrus and Hemsworth together. The engaged couple seems to be rock solid after reuniting in 2016, and while they may not be headed down the aisle anytime soon, the pair is head over heels for one another.

"They have been in love for almost nine years but the timing has never been right until now," a source recently told Entertainment Tonight of the couple. "Their massive careers, their ages and their families' input has kept them from getting married."

The insider also offered a few wedding details, including the fact that the pair's parents were reportedly a factor in the nuptial decision.

"While Miley's parents have always adored Liam, Liam's parents were not sold on Miley and her outrageous behavior," the source explained. "Miley has been very open about her drug and alcohol use, and that didn't bode well with his family's far more conservative lifestyle."

Recently, Cyrus has undergone an image shift, moving away from the wild antics of her Bangerz era.

"Miley had to get through a phase of discovering herself before she was able to commit. And now that she has turned her life around and stopped partying, she is clear minded and knows what she wants," the source said. "Liam's mother [Leonie] is finally over the moon to have her as a daughter-in-law."

Photo Credit: Getty / Todd Williamson