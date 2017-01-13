Miley Cyrus Celebrates Liam Hemsworth’s Birthday With a Sweet Selfie

Liam Hemsworth turned 27 on Friday, Jan. 13, and Miley Cyrus didn’t waste any time in wishing her man a happy birthday.

The 24-year-old singer took to Instagram Friday morning with a birthday wish for Hemsworth, sharing a sweet selfie of the pair making silly faces for the camera.

“Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER!” Cyrus captioned the snap. “You have been my best friend since the day we met….. I am beyond lucky to share sooooo animals with you!!! I love you @liamhemsworth.”

The adorable couple hasn’t been shy about showing off their love for one another in recent weeks, spending the holidays with both of their families and ringing in the new year with a sweet kiss.

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 1, 2017 at 3:13am PST

