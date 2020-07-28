Meghan Markle's Dad Blasts Her and Prince Harry for 'Whining and Complaining'

✖

The family feud between Meghan Markle and her father Thomas Markle continues. Just as things seemed to be simmering down between the two, the recent release of the book "Finding Freedom" — a new tell-all book said to have serious details into the royals lives — stirred things back up. As Markle and husband Prince Harry look to escape royal life, Thomas says he wishes his daughter and Harry would stop "whining" when there's so much suffering happening elsewhere in the world.

"This is the worst time in the world for them to be whining and complaining about anything — because people everywhere are suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic," he told The Sun. "I love my daughter but I really don't appreciate what she's become right now." In March, the new parents officially stepped down from their senior royal level status to pursue other dreams and opportunities with a more private approach to life. However, the new read covers an array of topics including their bitter break from royal life, which many are speculating the former royals themselves gave input on despite them denying it.

Just before Markle and Harry's royal wedding, news broke that Thomas was unable to walk his daughter down the aisle due to a heart attack he had days prior. That was something he's said has been very hard for him because he wanted to be there for her special day. After reading the book, he's now upset that Markle allegedly turned down the royal family's help to give her father the help he needed. "The fact that the royals advised them to get me help and they refused to do it is incredible news," he confessed.

On the contrary to what Thomas has stated, the book does say that Markle sent her father several texts begging him to come to the wedding but they went unanswered. The book also talks about how Markle is still upset with her dad allegedly staging pre-wedding photos via the paparazzi. "Apparently Meghan has made deals with the paparazzi. She planned it," he said.

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand are known for being close to the former Duchess, therefore leading many to believe that things that were revealed inside those pages were directly from Markle and Harry themselves. There are also allegedly bits and pieces the book details that only Markle, Harry or their close friends would know. "This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting," a rep said to The Post according to Page Six. Scobie defended the book telling The Sun that his "time around the couple is enough for me to know my subjects," adding, "you've read the book. There are no on-the-record interviews with the couple."