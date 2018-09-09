Meghan Markle Sparks Pregnancy Rumors After Photos With Prince Harry Surface

Meghan Markle stirred up some pregnancy rumors this week when she wore a loose-fitting blue dress on an outing with Prince Harry.

Markle joined the royal family in May, and now some people suspect she could be expanding it. According to a report by Hollywood Life, she stepped out with her new husband on Thursday in a dress by Jason Wu. It was a flowing, ruffled outfit that perfectly disguised the Duchess’ midsection, and dropped all the way to her knees.

The photos were reportedly taken at the 100 Days to Peace Gala in London. She attended the event along with Prince Harry in their new official capacity as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Markle and 37 years old and Prince Harry is 33, and both have stated that they hope to have children in the past, so fans got excited the second they saw Markle in the flowing dress.

“I have a feeling Meghan Markle is pregnant,” one person commented, according to Hollywood Life. Another noted that she seemed to have “glowing” skin.

The discussion was even more lively on Twitter, where many seemed certain that Markle was pregnant, and thought that the royal family must be waiting for the right time to announce it.

“Waiting on Buckingham Palace to announce Meghan Markle is pregnant,” one person wrote with an impatient GIF.

“Does anyone else think Meghan Markle is pregnant?” tweeted another. “I’m not sure if it’s the dress, but I think she has the pregnancy glow!”

However, as much as royal admirers would like it to be true, Markle’s camp continues to deny the pregnancy. Insiders told Us Weekly that this latest batch of rumors is untrue, and based entirely on speculation.

“Chalk this pregnancy speculation to an unflattering dress and wind,” the source said. “Meghan and Harry have a busy rest of the year. They are excited to start a family but have always wanted to focus the first year of marriage on their official work and starting to bring awareness to causes close to them. That is their main focus before starting a family.”

The source added that any reliable news on Markle — including a pregnancy announcement — would come from Kensington Palace. The royal family has become an efficient online presence through their website, and even on Twitter and other social media outlets. Markle herself has left social media and developed a distant relationship with the media, much like the rest of the royal family.