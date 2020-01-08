Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Moving to Canada

Shortly after their Canadian holiday, it has been reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are considering a more permanent move to Canada. According to The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly considering a move to the country for a considerable portion of the year.

A pal who is described as being close to the couple claimed that the duke and duchess are planning to discuss the move with senior members of the royal family (such as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles) soon.

“It is true that Harry and Meghan will spend a fair amount of time in Canada over the next couple of months and possibly going forward too,” they told The Sun in an article published on Jan. 7. “Right now they are starting talks with their family about their plans for the future. Those conversations are at a very early stage.”

“There is a very careful and serious process to go through which they are going to respect,” the source continued to tell the publication. “But it is clear they are on a different and unique path, and they are very much thinking about what the future looks like for them.”

“That could include being based in Canada or the possibility of walking away from their HRH titles, although hopefully it will not come to that,” they added. “It’s been a very tough year — they’re newlyweds and they have a young baby — so they’re looking at what their life looks like in the future. Everything is on the table.”

In the past, it has been rumored that Markle and Harry would be moving out of the United Kingdom. Back in October, many sources reported that the duke and duchess were “considering” a move to Canada. However, neither the pair nor Buckingham Palace has confirmed any of these Canadian move rumors to be true.

As previously detailed, the couple did recently spend some time in Canada with their young son, Archie, which may be why rumors of a move have sparked up yet again.

“The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both,” Buckingham Palace said about the pair’s decision to spend the holidays in Canada, per PEOPLE. “Whilst this email confirms the country they are taking their family time in, for security reasons we will not be releasing any further details and request that their privacy is respected.”

“The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family,” the statement continued. “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”