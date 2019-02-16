Liam Hemsworth Scares Miley Cyrus in Hilarious Throwback Video

Liam Hemsworth is not planning on changing the way he treats Miley Cyrus now that they are husband and wife.

The actor shared a throwback video of himself scaring Cyrus on Friday — either as a late Valentine’s Day shoutout or a proof that he knows how to scare his wife.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Came across this little gem. [crying laughing emoji] I’ll never stop [winky face and two red heart emojis],” Hemsworth wrote in the caption of the video, as first reported by PEOPLE.

In the video, Cyrus can be seen looking at Hemsworth with caution as she walks toward a vehicle he is sitting in.

“[I’m] skeptical,” she told him. When he urged her to, “Jump on in,” the singer said, “Uh uh.”

Hemsworth insisted, “Yeah! Jump on in.”

After Cyrus sat down next to him and buckled her seat belt, she made sure to keep her eyes on Hemsworth given his track record.

After a few seconds, Hemsworth let out a startling scream, which caused Cyrus to jolt and cover her face with her hands.

Knowing he had achieved his mission, Hemsworth started to laugh and pointed the camera at Cyrus. The singer responded to his Instagram writing, “I hate/love you,” while their sister-in-law Ela Pataky wrote, “Your(sic) Funny Liam!”

Hemsworth has made a habit out of scaring his talented bride. Back in September, the Isn’t It Romantic star showed off his scaring skills when he abruptly screamed while driving as Cyrus fixed her lipstick.

Not a fan of his joke, Cyrus turned to him and screamed, “You are going to f— up my f—ing LIPSTICK!” as he laughed.

He posted more of those hilarious moments that month when he jumped out of the dark to startle Cyrus. And Hemsworth scared her again in August when he stepped on the brakes, causing Cyrus to yell, “My f—ing neck!”

Looks like the tradition will continue following the couple’s secret wedding ceremony in Franklin, Tennessee on Dec. 23, 2018.

“We’ve been through so much together over the last ten years so I felt like it was time,” Hemsworth said of the decision to tie the knot. “We just try to keep as much of it as private as we can. A lot of things we can’t control, obviously, but I think not buying into the things said about us. I think I’ve been ‘fake’ married about 9,000 times before my actual real marriage.”