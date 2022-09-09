Kate Middleton's New Royal Title Has Social Media Seeing Princess Diana Parallels

The Duchess of Cambridge stands to inherit an honored title with an enduring legacy. Queen Elizabeth II's grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton had already assumed the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge but are now poised to become the new Prince and Princess of Wales. King Charles III formally announced the transitions in his first televised speech to the United Kingdom as its figurehead.

"As my heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades," he stated in his message. He confirmed their titles, declaring, "Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."

King Charles III announces his son Prince William will now be Prince of Wales and expresses "love" for Harry and Meghan "as they continue to build their lives overseas." https://t.co/NsUktAfV15 pic.twitter.com/8pAMxVfOtR — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 9, 2022

The king also expressed gratitude to his "darling wife," and Queen Consort, Camilla, praising her "loyal public service" over their 17-year marriage. "I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much."

While Charles has frequently been called Prince of Wales, when he married Camilla, she changed her title from Princess of Wales to Duchess of Cornwall out of respect to its previous recipient, his ex-wife, the late Princess Diana.Traditionally, the title is passed down to the heir apparent and their partner, in this instance, William and Kate.

Several royal fans expressed their delight that Duchess Kate could take on the title last used by her late mother-in-law. "It is absolutely wonderful that we have a new Prince and Princess of Wales. We are especially blessed in Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales, who has embraced public service selflessly, in the spirit of her grandmother-in-law, despite not being born to the role," one Twitter user wrote. Another tweeted a candid video of Kate greeting fans, writing, "The moment I captured this in Cardiff when a lady told Catherine 'You are going to be a brilliant Princess of Wales.' SHE WILL BE!"

Some comments were more skeptical of having the new Princess take on the moniker, with one user tweeting, "The fact Kate is gonna become Princess of Wales… she doesn't have the range," and another remarking, "Man, those ARE some Very Big shoes to fill. Hope she ready!!! Just saying!!!!" Diana's impact on the title was simply considered too significant by many. "There's only one Princess of Wales to me and that will always and forever be Princess Diana," wrote a fan.

Kate and Will have already changed their Instagram handle to @princeandprincessofwales. "The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they've approached their work previously," royal sources told Hello!, adding that Kate "appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path."

William proposed with his mother Diana's engagement ring, and during his 2010 engagement interview with Kate, they were asked if his then-fiance was under pressure to emulate her. William replied, "There's no pressure, and like Kate said, it is about carving your own future." Queen Elizabeth passed away "peacefully" at Balmoral on Sept. 8, surrounded by some of her loved ones, including her children, Princess Anne and Charles, who will be proclaimed monarch during the first televised Accession Council on Saturday.