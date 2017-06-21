Jill (Duggar) Dillard and Husband Derick Are Celebrating More Than Just Their Anniversary on Vacation

Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband Derick are just weeks away from welcoming their second child and decided to sneak in some alone time while they wait.

In addition to their son’s upcoming arrival, the couple is also celebrating their third wedding anniversary. Jill, 26, and Derick, 28, went on a joint anniversary and babymoon “getaway trip,” where they indulged in some sweet treats and had a few adventurous moments.

“My hubby has made such a special time for us on our anniversary/babymoon getaway trip! [Derick Dillard] I [heart] you babe!” Jill captioned a collage of photos on Instagram Tuesday from their trip.

She added the hashtags, “#bedandbreakfast #cinnamonrolls #myhubbyisthebest #myhubbylovesme #silverdollarcity #BradfordInn.”

The Counting On stars also participated in a cave tour in Branson, Missouri. “Marvel cave tour [Silver Dollar City Attractions],” Jill captioned a selfie of herself and her husband in a dark cave, adding the hashtags. “#anniversarytrip #babymoon #700stairs #lovemyhubby.”

Marvel cave tour @silverdollarcityattractions #anniversarytrip #babymoon #700stairs #lovemyhubby A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Derick took to Instagram to share a photo from their anniversary dinner at Olive Garden. “Celebrating our 3rd anniversary with dinner [Olive Garden] after a fun day together at [Silver Dollar City] I love you [Jill Dillard] more every day!” he wrote.

Celebrating our 3rd anniversary with dinner @olivegarden after a fun day together at #silverdollarcity I love you @jillmdillard more every day! #babymoon #anniversary A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Jun 19, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

Next month, the couple, who is already parents to 2-year-old son Israel, will welcome their second child, son Samuel Scott.

