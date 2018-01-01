Jenny McCarthy Celebrates New Year by Kissing Husband Donnie Wahlberg

Jenny McCarthy celebrated the New Year with a kiss from her husband, Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg. The kiss was seen by the millions tuning in for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, which McCarthy has co-hosted with Ryan Seacrest since 2010.

Wahlberg also tweeted a clip of himself keeping his wife warm in the chilly temperatures. “Trying to keep the Mrs warm tonight! Hope you all are staying warm tonight, too,” he wrote before the ball dropped.

Trying to keep the Mrs warm tonight! Hope you all are staying warm tonight, too! #RockinEve #HAPPYNEWYEAR #BHLove ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YcsmqCiK9W — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) January 1, 2018

During the broadcast, viewers at home were not happy to see McCarthy interviewing revelers in the crowd because of her ties to the anti-vaccination movement. Others thought she looked a little bit like Joan Rivers and wondered if she was using Botox. If McCarthy saw those critics on Twitter, she ignored them.

Wahlberg and McCarthy have been married since 2014. She has a son, Evan, with her first husband, John Asher. Wahlberg also has two sons, Xavier and Elijah, from a previous marriage.

McCarthy told Entertainment Tonight that the two have thought about having children together, but they decided that they already have the perfect family.

“We have the perfect family, why add to it? It’s like, we’re done searching, we found everything we need,” McCarthy said. “Evan might need a little more help from all the issues that he’s had and Elijah really took on that role of big brother. Everything happens for the best reason possible — one was for these boys to be brothers and [another was] for me to find the love of my life.”

In 2013, McCarthy celebrated the New Year by kissing U.S. Navy member Benjamin Moore and recreating the famous VJ Day kiss photo.

Photo credit: ABC