Jenna Dewan Reportedly Seen Kissing Mystery Man After Filing for Divorce From Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan is reportedly moving on from Channing Tatum in a public way.

Sources share that The Resident actress was at the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills on Friday night, and had company, according to Us Weekly. The alleged new boyfriend, who has not been identified as of press time, was with her at the party.

A partygoer who spoke to the outlet said the pair was seen locking lips and making social rounds at the event.

“He’s super handsome,” the source said. “She was introducing him to people in the group.”

The couple was said to have hit the dance floor, as well, with JoAnna Garcia, Chace Crawford and Nina Dobrev with them.

“They were dancing all night,” the source said.

As for costumes, Dewan and her mystery man did not coordinate. She was a fairy, and he was the X-Men character Wolverine.

After separating from husband Channing Tatum earlier in April, Dewan made the move to divorce him on Friday. She asked for joint custody of their 5-year-old daughter, Everly Maiselle Tatum, and financial compensation in the form of child support and spousal support.

While they are about to enter a complicated divorce proceeding, the couple seemed to split on good terms when they announced the split.

“First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for,” the pair wrote. “We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts’ [wink emoji] So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.”

They continued, “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

While Dewan is reportedly dating again, Tatum is not being left behind. He is also dating again, and is said to be in a relationship with “Price Tag” singer Jessie J.

Photo Credit: PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images