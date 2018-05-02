Jenna Dewan Says She’s ‘Doing Really Good’ Following Channing Tatum Split

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan has stated she’s “really good” in a newly released interview. The ‘World of Dance’ star told Entertainment Tonight how she’s been holding up following the separation announcement.

“I’m good, I’m really good,” she said, smiling. “I so appreciate all the love and everything.”

While she didn’t mention Tatum by name or go into specific details about how the separation is affecting her daughter Evie, who turns 5 this month, she did say she wants Mother’s Day, which is just around the corner, to be about “family.”

“I always want Mother’s Day to be like family. I want to do something together, I want to be with Evie,” said Dewan, who shares her daughter with Tatum. “Just have a really nice day and then the next day I want to go to the spa. That’s what I want. I want the balance. I want the mommy time and then I want the me time. So that’s my plan.”

Sources had previously told PEOPLE that Dewan was having an easier time getting her equilibrium back than Tatum.

“[Tatum] always had Jenna and their family to go home to, so having their separation be ‘official’ now has been a big adjustment for him,” the source said, noting that Dewan’s packed schedule helps keep her mind off the breakup.

“Jenna has a super-packed schedule and a ton of girlfriends to lean on and spend time with,” the source said. “Her life isn’t really changing … if anything, she’s just busier.”

Another source close to Dewan told PEOPLE: “Jenna is great. She seems very energetic and excited about her life. It was very difficult for her to announce the separation. She didn’t want it to happen for a long time.”

In addition to shooting her new TV show Mixtape, Dewan has also been busy prepping for the second season of World of Dance, which premieres May 30 on NBC. She told ET that the upcoming season is going to be even better than its first.

“We have even better talent and also a lot of people from season one are coming back to battle it out in season two,” the host teased. “[The] stage is more advanced, longer, we have more hours, more getting into the stories. It’s just better.”

Tatum’s public life has been a little more quiet, though he was the grand marshal at the Honda Indy Grand Prix in April.

Dewan previously thanked her social media followers after announcing the split at the beginning of April.

“Thank you guys for all your love,” Dewan wrote on Instagram. “Love you right back.”

Tatum and Dewan announced their separation in a joint statement, which they both posted on Twitter.

“Hey world! So… We having something we would like to share,” it read. “First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’veliving in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts’ 😉 So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the statement continued. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna”.