Hugh Hefner Set up Wife With Millions Before His Death

Despite initial reports to the contrary, it appears Hugh Hefner‘s widow will be receiving some of his fortune.

It was previously reported that the late Playboy founder’s wife, Crystal Harris, was not added to his will. However, the couple may have already made other arrangements outside the will.

TMZ obtained documents for a Hollywood Hills home bought back in 2013 by Hefner, who died on Wednesday.

The 5,900 square foot house was a gift to the 31-year-old Playboy model, who controls the trust the house is a part of. She’ll be living comfortably, as it has 4 bedrooms, 5 baths and an infinity pool.

The outlet also claims Hefner and Harris’ prenuptial agreement grants her $5 million upon his death.

As for the rest of his $45 million estate, it will reportedly be divided between “his children, the University of Southern California film school and a variety of charities.”

The Playboy Mansion itself was sold to Hefner’s neighbor, Daren Metropoulos, in 2016 for $100 million. It was sold on the condition that Hefner would be able to live there until he passed.

Hefner and Harris began dating in 2009 and became engaged in Dec. 2010. They were originally slated to be married in June 2011, but the engagement was broken off days before the wedding. They then got back together and married in Dec. 2012.