How Much Did Ariana Grande’s Engagement Ring Cost?

Ariana Grande’s engagement ring was no small gift — costing Pete Davidson nearly $100,000, according to a report by TMZ.

Davidson proposed to Grande after the two had been dating for only a few short weeks. However, while the engagement was spur of the moment, the ring showed some serious commitment. Sources close to Davidson told TMZ that he spent $93,000 on the ring, which Grande happily accepted.

The ring reportedly holds a VVS1 clarity 3.03 carat diamond, set in platinum. Insiders said that Davidson actually picked it up last month, feeling extremely confident that he would be needing it. The ring was custom made for Grande, and took about two weeks to prepare.

Davidson went to an New York City-based jeweler for the occasion named Greg Yuna, though he also goes by Mr. Flawless. The SNL star began seeing Grande no more than a month ago, when ended her long-term relationship with rapper Mac Miller, but he seems to have decided right away that it was true love.

Davidson himself was in a long-term relationship with comedian Cazzie David, daughter of Larry David. However, in mid-May he admitted that the two had privately broken up, though they are on good terms, according to a report by Vulture.

While they have only just now decided to exchange rings, Davidson and Grande already have matching finger marks. Shortly after the rumors of their relationship began, Davidson was spotted with a new tattoo — a small cloud on the outside of his left middle finger. Fans took careful note of the cloud, which is a symbol Grande uses frequently, and a few days later, at the Billboard Music Awards, they noticed that she had the exact same one.

Unfortunately, the budding romance has brought some undue criticism onto Grande, as her ex, Miller is reportedly spiraling after the break-up, Miller has a well-documented history of substance abuse, and in 2016, he made it no secret that his sobriety was thanks in large part to his relationship with Grande. However, last month Miller was arrested for driving under the influence, and his fans lashed out at Grande as if it were her fault.

“How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn’t the case (just Cinderella is ab me,)” she shot back at a Miller fan on Twitter. “I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be.”