‘Friends’ Star Separating From His Wife After Six Years of Marriage

Say it isn’t so!

David Schwimmer and wife Zoe Buckman are sadly separating after six years of marriage. The former Friends star and his photographer wife confirmed the news to Us Weekly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship,” the two said in a statement. “Our priority is, of course, our daughter’s happiness and well being during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family.”

MORE: Anonymous Texter Has Hilarious Conversation as Ross Geller From ‘Friends’

The 50-year-old actor and his wife have been together for more than 10 years, first meeting on the set of a film in 2007. A few years later, Buckman moved to Los Angeles to be with Schwimmer.

They have one daughter together, 5-year-old Cleo.

[H/T Twitter / @estrogenplus]

Related:

WATCH: ‘Friends’ Star David Schwimmer Takes on James Corden in Epic Rap Battle

Jennifer Aniston Doesn’t Think a ‘Friends’ Reunion Would Work

‘Friends’ Star Admits Their 5-YEAR-OLD Daughter ‘Loves’ Beer