Elvis Presley’s Home Is up for Sale — Again

Elvis Presley’s house is officially up for grabs with a $30 million-dollar price tag.

The king and his ex-wife, Priscilla, bought the property at $400,000 after they married in 1967 and lived there until they divorced in 1973.

According to Forbes, fans will still hike up to the home and leave notes and pay respects to the late rock-and-roll singer.

Elvis even earned $27 million this past year alone earning him fourth place as the highest-paid dead celebrity.

The house sits on 1.18 acres in a secluded area in Beverly Hills. The mansion features natural lighting, floor-to-ceiling windows, and new hardwood flooring. The backyard includes a large patio and fireplace, as well as a pool and spa.

Back in 2012, the house went up for sale for the first time in decades for $13 million and was purchased by the co-founder of the Hard Rock Café, Peter Morton, for $9.8 million.

After Morton announced his plans to do a complete 180 on the house, backlash started to pour in. Even Burger King offered to buy the home to preserve it for Elvis and his family.

Morton refused everyone’s offers and did a remodel instead, and ended up making a $4.7 million-dollar profit.