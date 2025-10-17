Criss Angel Hints at Cheating Drama in Emotional Message to Fans, Partner Responds

Criss Angel is calling out “narcissist” partner Shaunyl Benson for having “destroyed a beautiful family in pursuit of another man.”

The magician, 57, took to his Instagram on Friday with a message hinting that Benson had been unfaithful.

“Today I stopped following a narcissist – somebody who destroyed a beautiful family in pursuit of another man,” he wrote. “Please Do NOT support someone who has damaged the lives of beautiful children and everyone around them. Thank you all for your love and support during this very difficult time. Loyally yours, Xcriss.”

Benson was quick to respond to Angel’s accusations, posting in a video on her own Instagram that “someone is trying to defame her.” She continued that while the illusionist claimed she was “in pursuit of another man,” she simply “sent a message to a rockstar” after not speaking to another man in 12 years.

Benson said she never thought the rocker would answer her message, but admitted she thought he was “cute” and was feeling “lonely.”

Benson added that “infidelity had been very present” in her relationship with Angel, claiming that she “had to forgive” his indiscretions for the sake of their three kids.

Shaunyl Benson and Criss Angel attend the grand opening of Caramella at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Dec. 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment )

Benson went on to recall an incident from four years ago after she had given birth to the couple’s premature daughter. “I was breastfeeding her and I was given a piece of information from the universe that literally shattered my entire world,” she recalled.

“I found that there were young girls having to send really intense things, really personal disgusting thing — not disgusting — just really heart-shattering things to their boss as I was breastfeeding my daughter,” she claimed, adding that while she “should have left then,” the “harsh reality” was that she didn’t have any “assets” of her own.

“I am a good woman,” she continued. “I have always built my foundation on the family unit. I have forgiven a lot of things to make my family work. I have turned a blind eye to things to make my family work.”

Benson said she ultimately decided to “go a different way” because she felt she was “living a lie” in her relationship. “Me leaving now has nothing to do with anybody else and anyone that says that is just trying to grip onto the idea that there’s something more there,” she explained.

Angel and Benson tied the knot in February 2015 after three years of dating, but reportedly separated shortly after. In 2023, Angel proposed to Benson again, and the two have seemingly been together ever since. The two share three children — Johnny, 11, Xristos Yanni, 6, and Illusia, 3.