Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Reveal New Matching Tattoos

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a “tattoo family” now. The model shared an Instagram photo of matching tattoos she and Legend got on their arms on Thursday.

In the black and white photo, Teigen shows off her tattoo, on the inside of her forearm, while Legend shows his on the inside of his bicep. Both tattoos are long, script writing with the other person’s name, connected to the names of their children, Luna and Miles.

She also shared a photo of a tiny tattoo of a heart on the inside tip of her index finger.

“hey guys please don’t talk to us unless u have tattoos we are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry if this seems harsh),” Teigen jokingly captioned the photos before going on to thank the tattoo artist. “Thank you thank you @winterstone. You are not only incredibly talented but you are very kind and delightful and welcome over any time!!”

Teigen, 33, and Legend, 40, welcomed 11-month-old son Miles in May 2018 and daughter Luna, who will turn 3 on April 14, in 2016. The two frequently share family updates on social media, including Teigen’s refreshingly honest posts about motherhood.

Last week, the mom of two took to Twitter to discuss her figure, which she says is 20 pounds heavier than before she had Miles. The Cravings cookbook author began by phrasing a question she has often heard from fans wondering about the decadent meals she often prepares for her family, which she shares on social media.

“‘how do you eat like this??’ – basically I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before miles,” she wrote. “he’s 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!”

“the thinnest I’ve ever been was right after Luna,” she added in a second tweet, explaining that the weight loss was due to “Postpartum depression. I’LL TAKE THESE POUNDS AND THIS FEELING!”

She previously opened up in a candid essay for Glamour in 2017 about her battle with postpartum depression.

“After I had Luna, our home was under construction, so we lived in a rental home, then a hotel, and I blamed whatever stress or detachment or sadness I was feeling at that time on the fact that there were so many odd circumstances,” she wrote. “I remember thinking: ‘Maybe I’ll feel better when we have a home.’”

“I couldn’t figure out why I was so unhappy,” she continued. “I blamed it on being tired and possibly growing out of the role: ‘Maybe I’m just not a goofy person anymore. Maybe I’m just supposed to be a mom.’”

She wrote that she “never” left the house when she wasn’t working and that she could rarely “muster up the energy to make it upstairs for bed.”

“It became the same story every day: Unless I had work, John knew there was not a chance in hell we were going on a date, going to the store, going anywhere,” she wrote. “I didn’t have the energy.”

Following her eventual diagnosis, she began taking an antidepressant and was able to discuss her condition with others so that she could share her story with other women to let them know they weren’t alone in their own suffering.

“I want people to know it can happen to anybody and I don’t want people who have it to feel embarrassed or to feel alone,” she wrote. “I also don’t want to pretend like I know everything about postpartum depression, because it can be different for everybody. But one thing I do know is that — for me — just merely being open about it helps.”