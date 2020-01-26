Channing Tatum and Jessie J Flaunt PDA After Reuniting

In case you haven’t heard, Channing Tatum and Jessie J are officially back together after a two-month-long break. Ever since it was revealed that their relationship was back on, the couple has been showcasing some serious PDA for all of their fans to see.

Tatum and Jessie attended Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammys bash on Saturday, Jan. 25, and chronicled their outing on social media, as the Daily Mail noted. On her Instagram, the “Do It Like a Dude” singer not only posted a video of the two kissing and cuddling up next to each other, she also wrote about how much Tatum means to her.

“When you put the outside whispers, noise and comparisons on MUTE and turn YOUR life volume UP full blast,” she captioned the video. “When you surrender and fearlessly act on the truth that always was. Love GLOWS and GROWS in a different way. Happiness from the inside out.”

“I love you so much baby @channingtatum,” she added. “The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel it is all that matters.”

Jessie’s message comes shortly after Tatum shared a bold love proclamation of his own on social media. On Jan. 24, the Logan Lucky star posted a selfie with his girlfriend. While the photo was positively received by many, one user, in particular, responded to it with a little negativity.

“Jenna looks better with you,” the user commented. In response, Tatum penned a lengthy message in defense of Jessie.

“hey Alex I don’t usually address s— like this. But you seem as good a of terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as the rest of them,” Tatum began, per Comments by Celebs. “why don’t you seriously think about what your doing. It’s hurtful and I ain’t about it. If you can’t not be a horrible hating person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that jess is… please kindly get TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me.”

“And ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex,” he added. “Sorry about your opinion. But what i said is facts. just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself.”

He later penned another message to clarify that he wasn’t trying to “start s—” with anyone, especially his ex, Jenna Dewan.

“And just to be super clear for the other people that love to turn s— around. Jenna is beautiful and amazing in her own right. But no and i mean no is more beautiful or better than anyone else,” he wrote. “Beauty isn’t measurable. It’s in the eye of the be holder. So while all you infinitely beautiful people pour over these words and try and find s— to start s— wit. I’m gonna be enjoying my MF night with my gorgeous lady and cuddle up in her beautiful heart.”

Shortly after he wrote his comments, Tatum subsequently disabled the ability to comment on his post.