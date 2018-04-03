Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Have Millions at Stake in Their Split

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are facing the arduous task of dividing their assets and coming to a custody agreement since announcing their separation on Monday night.

The famous couple posted a joint statement on Twitter, explaining the break-up to fans and asking for privacy in this tense time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” they wrote in a note posted to each of their respective Twitter accounts. The two made no mention of a divorce filing, and in fact, they specifically wrote that they “are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

However, a legal separation still requires a bit of logistical work, and seeing as how Tatum is one of Hollywood’s highest-paid stars, they have a lot to work out in the coming weeks.

The couple met in 2006 while filming Step Up. They married in 2009 and their daughter was born in 2013. Since then, Tatum has starred in a number of box office smash hits, including the Magic Mike franchise, the 21 Jump Street franchise, and the G.I. Joe franchise. He is also slated to play Gambit, one of the X-Men, in an upcoming standalone film, gaining him entry to the lucrative world of superhero movies.

According to Forbes, the actor likely made about $60 million for his various film roles in 2013, and about $29 million in 2015. In the last year, Tatum has also been promoting his own vodka brand, known as Born and Bred. His net worth is estimated at between $60 million and $80 million.

Meanwhile, Dewan has seen a number of big successes since their 2006 on-camera meet-cute. She has worked steadily as an actress on movies and TV shows, including American Horror Story and Supergirl, and she has transitioned more into the business side of entertainment, working as a producer on the YouTube Red series Step Up: High Water.

Dewan was just cast in the lead role in Mixtape, a musical drama pilot heading to Fox under the guidance of former Smash showrunner Josh Safran. On top of that, she has a number of huge endorsement deals, including Target and the athletic wear brand Danskin.

Dewan and Tatum will have to decide who moves out of their 6.45 million house in Beverly Hills, California, which they purchased in 2015, according to a report by PEOPLE. The six-bedroom house includes a pool, a spacious entertainment room and a 1-acre plot.

According to California state law, the couple will have to split everything evenly down the middle that they’ve earned or acquired since their marriage, unless they signed a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot. It’s not clear yet how they plan to proceed and what their plans might be, and the two have said that they won’t say anymore about the situation publicly. Below is their full statement from Monday.

“Hey world! So… We having something we would like to share,” it read. “First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’ve living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts’ 😉 So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.”

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the statement continued. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna,” the statement concluded.