Experiencing heartbreak in Hollywood can’t be easy, but imagine having to work with an ex immediately after breaking up.

Hollywood breakups are inevitable, especially as of recently. However, we give major kudos to those who can professionally work alongside their ex lovers.

In fact, plenty of popular shows and movies feature former couples’ in romantic relationships, but you would never know.

Read on to see five celebrity exes who worked together after their split.

Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult

Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult starred together in the X-Men franchise, which skyrocketed their careers. The former couple met on the hit film and dated for a few years before splitting in August 2014.

“These movies had been my life for so long and they had to come first in everything,” Lawrence said in 2015. “I was also in a relationship with somebody for five years and that was my life. So my life was this person and these movies and we broke up around the same time that I wrapped those movies.”

She continued: “Being 24 was this whole year of, ‘Who am I without these movies? Who am I without this man?’”

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder may have called it quits in 2013 after a few years of dating, but they continued to work together as onscreen love interests on Vampire Diaries.

While they were broken up, the former couple won the “Best Chemistry” award at the 2014 People’s Choice Awards.

“It’s a good thing it’s not awkward,” joked the actress, while accepting the award with her ex-boyfriend.

She left the show in 2015, but the ex-lovers remained friends.

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki’s characters of The Big Bang Theory may be married, but these two stars are exes in real life. They broke up in 2010 after two years of dating.

“Massive doses of mutual love and respect, mostly,” Galecki said during an interview when asked about how the former couple maintains a friendly relationship at work. “It’s not easy but with those two ingredients, pretty much anything is possible. We’re dear, dear friends.”

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony are a prime example of exes who can work flawlessly together. The two were married for a decade before separating in 2011.

After their divorce, the former couple went forward with their global talent TV competition, Q’Viva! The Chosen, in 2012 and recently recorded a Spanish album together in 2016.

“We’re just meant to be in each other’s lives on different levels,” Anthony previously said of his ex. “This is a long story, it’s not a short story … Marriage was just one chapter … And kids are another. We’ve got each other for life.”

Lopez also shared similar sentiments about Anthony during an interview earlier this year. “At first I was like, ‘We’re good with the kids and everything, but if we start working together, are we gonna start going at each other again?’” she admitted. “And it’s been awesome. Honestly, I think it’s even helped our relationship.”

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber shocked their fans by announcing their separation after 11 years of marriage.

Following their split, the stars’ remained friendly and even filmed and are currently promoting their new movie Chuck.

“I remember the first day [of shooting] that she came out of the trailer in the leopard print with the fake boobs and the hair,” Schreiber told PEOPLE of the experience with his ex-wife, adding it was a “treat” to work with her.

He added: “She just went for it. I just knew it was going to be fun.”

