Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani’s Romance Alive and Well, Despite Reports

The Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani rumor mill took another hit Thursday after another report of a split was debunked. The two are still together, despite an InTouch Weekly report.

Gossip Cop reported that the tabloid’s latest report is “untrue.” Shelton and Stefani also debunked the rumor themselves, with Stefani posting photos of themselves together. On Wednesday, Stefani posted a photo of Shelton kissing her on stage. “#Countrymusicfreakstour,” she wrote in the caption.

InTouch Weekly‘s sources claim the recent photos of Shelton and Stefani together on her Instagram page are attempts to avoid the truth.

“She continues to send him loving social media support from LA while he’s been out on the road,” one source told the site. “But Blake has drastically slowed regular communication with her.”

Another said Stefani was “heartbroken” when Shelton left her before leaving for his tour last month.

InTouch also claimed Stefani was “jealous over his closeness” with The Voice winner Chloe Kohanski. “She told him she didn’t want to spend her life in fear of her famous partner cheating on her,” a source told the tabloid.

Stefani’s representative told Gossip Cop the report of her being “dumped” is “untrue.”

Shelton and Stefani have been dating for two years and are frequently the subject of rumors. They are either breaking up, getting engaged or having babies. In February, Hollywood Life claimed they got engaged on Valentine’s Day, but Gossip Cop debunked that rumor as well.

During an Oklahoma concert, the two made jokes about a rumor Stefani was expecting twins. Between songs, Shelton told the crowd they were “very lucky” to see her because she “actually gave birth to twins yesterday, and she’s here tonight to sing with me.”

Stefani has three sons — Kingston 11; Apollo, 3; and Zuma, 9 — from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale, which ended in 2016. Although Shelton does not have any children, he has already been married twice; first to Kayette Gern from 2003 to 2006, then singer Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.

The two singers have both appeared as judges on The Voice. Shelton is on his Country Music Freaks tour, which ends this month before live episodes of The Voice begin. He is also touring this summer. As for Stefani, she released a new Christmas album in October.