Billy Strings Just Got Married — See the Photos

Folk-bluegrass musician Billy Strings just got married, and fans can now see the photos from the joyous ceremony. Over on Instagram, Strings shared pictures of his wedding to fiancé Ally Dale. The happy couple is seen having their first kiss as a married couple and walking back down the aisle, Dale in a beautiful white dress and Strings in a brown suit.

The photos that Strings shares also show many of the couple's family members, as well as photo of Dale hugging Phish co-founder Trey Anastasio. We also see images of Strings playing at the wedding reception, and a picture of him and Dale having their first dance. A number of Strings' peers have commented on the post, with Willie Nelson writing, "Beautifully done. Congratulations." Devon Allman added, "Nice work Billy All love bro."

According to The U.S. Sun, Dale is a yoga instructor who also previously served as Strings' tour manager. The pair have reportedly been dating since 2014, and got engaged in May 2021. In an interview with NPR's World Cafe, Strings shared about Dale being with him since the start of his music career. "When she joined and jumped in the van, it was that. It was a van," he said. "It went from a van and five people to 20 people on two or three tour buses."

Strings is an accomplished musician who has released three full-length studio albums to date, the second of which, Home, ersaned him the Best Bluegrass Album award at the 2021 Grammys. His most recent, Renewal, was released in 2021. The following year, he sat down with Low Down and Dirty to discuss his career and how he first came to love bluegrass music.

"My dad would play around the house by himself," Strings recalled. "When my parents had friends over, a lot of times they friends came with instruments. Even before I can remember – there used to be videotapes of it, which is how I know – my dad and his friends were sitting around having a few beers, just hanging out and playing and I was sitting in my high chair watching."

Strings went on to share, "That was very much kind of the lifestyle that was my household growing up; some good weed, some beers and a lot of bluegrass music. Later on all that party stuff kind of got too intense, but when I was young, it was perfect. Everybody was in perfect vibration. It was a few beers and some music, not crazy hardcore drugs or anything. It was a beautiful childhood."