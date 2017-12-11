Billy Bush and Wife Sydney Davis Trying to Patch Things Up

Former Today show co-host Billy Bush is reportedly trying to patch things up with his wife, Sydney Davis.

“They are trying to reconcile and it seems like they’re making progress. They’re working on it,” a source close to the couple told Page Six.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Back in Sept. the couple announced they were separating, and Bush was even seen just this month holding hands with Tara Bernie, one of his former Access Hollywood colleagues.

However, Bernie denied the ensuing dating rumors.

“We’re friends. I was his producer for 15 years at Access. He was walking me to get my Uber,” she told journalists.

While Bush was effectively let go from Today after his involvement in a lewd conversation between himself and Donald Trump went public, he was at one time considered the most likely candidate to take over when Matt Lauer eventually exited.

However, insiders recently reported that during his 20-year reign as “the golden boy of NBC” Lauer made sure that potential replacements never got a chance to be groomed for the position. The list of men he allegedly shut down includes Bush, as well as both David Gregory and Josh Elliott.

“Matt killed off, in their infancy, every man who could succeed him at the time that he was ready to hang it up — so there’s nobody to take his place. And now NBC is paying the price,” a source close to the show told journalists.