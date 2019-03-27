‘Avengers’ Star Scarlett Johansson and ‘SNL’ Comedian Colin Jost Reportedly Ready for Marriage

Things are reportedly heating up between Scarlett Johansson and SNL‘s Colin Jost, with talk of a wedding even on the horizon.

Johansson and Jost first took their romance public in November of 2017, and over the last year have quietly become a Hollywood power couple. According to a new report by PEOPLE, they show no signs of stopping, with plans of marriage even on their minds.

“Scarlett and Colin are in love and share many of the same interests and the same sense of humor,” a source told the outlet. “Scarlett is very happy.”

The insider noted that Jost, 36, has not made a proposal to Johansson at this time, however “there is marriage talk with Colin.”

The source added that Johansson and Jost have a relatively serious and mature relationship, regardless of how new it may look.

“She is a mother and in a mature place where marriage makes more sense than it did in earlier relationships that didn’t last,” they said. “She is in love and likes to be married, but is aware of how hard it is these days.”

While Jost has never been married before, Johansson, 34, finalized her divorce from ex-husband Romain Dauriac just two months before going public with Jost. The two even share a 4-year-old daughter, with whom Jost was seen spending time last week. He and Johansson took little Rose to Disneyland in California during one of SNL‘s weeks off.

Johansson was also married to Ryan Reynolds for over two years before she got together with Dauriac, a journalist. Soon, Johansson and Reynolds could come together again for work following the big Disney-Fox merger, which could allow the Marvel Comics characters from Fox movies into the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it is still unclear how the companies intend to handle that prospect, and Reynolds’ Deadpool could continue to stand on his own.

In the meantime, Johansson is less than a month away from the release of Avengers: Endgame, perhaps the most highly anticipated super hero movie ever made. The film follows up on the cliffhanger left in last year’s Avengers: Infinity War. Johansson has been playing the Black Widow in various marvel films since Iron Man 2.

Jost is known for co-hosting SNL‘s “Weekend Update” segment with Michael Che. The two comedians are also head writers on the series, which is finishing up a two-week break at the moment.



Saturday Night Live returns this weekend at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC, with host Sandra Oh and musical guest Tame Impala. Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.