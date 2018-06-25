Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Emerge After Denying Pregnancy Rumors

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson haven’t been shy about displaying their love since confirming their relationship last month, with the couple stepping out for a stroll over the weekend.

The two were spotted out in New York City on Sunday, stopping at Whole Foods before enjoying the city.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In photos, seen here, Grande can be seen sporting her trademark ponytail along with a relaxed gray sweatshirt and thigh-high boots, while her fiancé opted for khaki pants and a navy shirt.

Due to the fact that the couple began dating and got engaged in seemingly a matter of weeks, some seemed to think the accelerated timeline was due to Grande being pregnant, speculation the singer shut down last week.

Grande debunked the rumors in conversation with her fans on Twitter, replying to one fan who shared a photo of the songstress rolling her eyes at the words “Ariana is pregnant.”

“mood for the next few years til i’m actually ready #fertilequeen,” Grande responded.

mood for the next few years til i’m actually ready #fertilequeen — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 22, 2018

When another fan commented that the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer would have the “cutest babies ever,” Grande wrote, “oh absolutely but ……… innnnnnnaaaaawhile.”

oh absolutely but ……… innnnnnnaaaaawhile 🙈 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 22, 2018

Grande and Davidson confirmed their relationship in May on Instagram, with Davidson confirming their engagement in June during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I feel like I won a contest, it’s so sick,” Davidson said, adding, “It’s f—ing lit. I’m a lucky motherf—er.”

The loved-up couple has also been extremely active on each others’ Instagram accounts, leaving comment after comment on various photos.

In addition, Davidson has gotten multiple tattoos inspired by Grande, something tattoo artist Jon Mesa told Page Six that he warned the comedian against doing after covering up a tattoo Davidson had gotten of his ex-girlfriend Cazzie David’s face.

“I did a huge coverup [adding a forest of trees],” Mesa said. “After we were done, I told Pete, ‘Hey, dude, let’s just stop with the girlfriend tats until after [Grande’s] your wife.”

It seems Davidson decided to ignore the advice, as he had a black bunny mask and Grande’s initials inked on his neck and thumb, respectively.

“Relationships come and go, and Pete is a really young man,” Mesa noted. “[But] I think that went in one ear and out the other.”

“They are just riding that magical wave of bliss together,” he added of the couple. “It’s obvious that Pete is super in love with Ariana.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @arianagrande