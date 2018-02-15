Amy Schumer Secretly Marries Chef Boyfriend

Amy Schumer pulled off the ultimate relationship confirmation — by tying the knot with her rumored boyfriend.

The Trainwreck actress married her chef boyfriend Chris Fischer in a private ceremony in Malibu on Tuesday, PEOPLE reports.

Schumer and Fischer said “I do” in front of about 80 guests, including celebrity friends Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jennifer Lawrence, Larry David, Chelsea Handler and David Spade.

The 36-year-old actress confirmed the news on Instagram on Thursday, sharing a slew of photos from the sunny ceremony.

“Yup,” she captioned the pictures of the wedding, which included a candid snap of Lawrence planting a kiss on the bride’s cheek.

In one photo, Fischer appears to be partaking in the Jewish wedding tradition of smashing a glass at the conclusion of the ceremony. It is unclear whether he affiliates as Jewish, but Schumer was raised in the religion.

The marriage announcement comes only days after Schumer made her relationship with Fischer social media official. The pair shared their first kissing photo on Instagram Sunday, which seems to have been taken during Ellen DeGeneres’ birthday bash the night before.

After Schumer shared the news, she was flooded with messages that prompted her to clear the air with two very differently-toned notes.

“2 things,” Schumer wrote on Instagram. “No I’m not pregnant. And no gifts but thank you for asking. Instead please consider [a] donation to Everytown for gun safety… Sending love to everyone who has been affected by gun violence.” Schumer’s request is likely in response to the Florida high school shooting that took place on Wednesday, killing 17 people.

Little is known about Schumer’s low-key relationship with Fischer, a chef and author of the James Beard Award-winning Beetlebung Farm Cookbook. He resides on Beetlebung Farm in Martha’s Vineyard and owns a local restaurant called Beach Plum, known to be a favorite spot of Barack and Michelle Obama.

Schumer and Fischer were first photographed together in November while chatting over a dinner in New York City. Her rep declined to comment on whether the relationship was romantic at the time, according to PEOPLE.

They were spotted together again in New York in January, when they arrived to watch Saturday Night Live at NBC Studios.

Prior to her private relationship with Fischer, Schumer dated Ben Hanisch for more than a year after meeting on a dating app. The pair broke up in May 2017.