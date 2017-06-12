WWE Star Shoots Down Name Change Rumors

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, TJ Perkins, has undergone more than just an attitude adjustment in the past few months. Many fans may have noticed that the 205 Live star had suddenly started going by the name TJP after he turned heel.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently offered a reason for WWE shortening up TJP’s name. Alvarez reported that someone in WWE told him that Vince McMahon wanted the name change because he hates the ‘Perkins’ restaurant chain (quotes via Reddit):

“I was told this by someone in WWE, and I believe it…TJP is no longer TJ Perkins…sure as shit, Vince apparently HATES “Perkins” (restaurant).

“He hates it, and he thinks it sucks…and he thinks that if people hear TJ Perkins, they’re gonna think of the fucking restaurant. So now he’s TJP.”

TJP took to Twitter to give the scandalous real reason his name was changed.

Actually I just asked to be called TJP. Not very complicated. https://t.co/SLkXP8GCEY — 🇺🇸TJ Perkins🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) June 9, 2017

Oh. Well, that’s not really all that scandalous at all.

The former champ has been involved in the main 205 Live storyline with Neville over the past month, but despite the name change, TJP was unable to recapture the strap from The King on last week’s show.

The real moral of the story here is if you’re an aspiring wrestler, you can rest easy knowing that calling yourself JT Waffle House or Donnie Denny’s won’t keep Vince McMahon from calling you up to the big leagues.

