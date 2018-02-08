WWE Chairman Vince McMahon Announces Relaunch of XFL

Vince McMahon is officially relaunching the XFL.

The WWE Chairman made the announcement Thursday afternoon that the XFL will reboot in 2020 promising a shorter, faster paced, family friendly, game of football.

McMahon said the new version of the league will have 8, 40-man roster teams playing a 10 game season.

The two-year cushion is to make sure the league can build proper infrastructure and garner players and coaches. Given that the XFL launched so quickly in 2001 only to burn out after one season, it appears that Vince McMahon is taking a more methodical approach for the reboot.

In December the WWE boss sold 3.34 millions shares of WWE stock, earning him a cool $105 million. The purpose of the cash out is said to help fund “Alpha Entertainment,” a company McMahon started independently of WWE.

While that sounds like a ton of money (and it is) Vince’s recent transaction only accounts for less than 5% of WWE’s shares. However, it may be the perfect kickstarter for the second chapter of the XFL.

Outside of being on the butt end of some snarky jokes, the defunct football league has been off of the radar since it closed its doors. However, the tale of Vince McMahon’s failed football league got a jolt of life when ESPN released a highly acclaimed 30 for 30 documentary on the subject in early 2017.