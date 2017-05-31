The Fashion Police Go Film Noir on SmackDown Live

Last night we were treated to another installment of Tyler Breeze and Fandango‘s ongoing “Fashion Files” segments on SmackDown Live. But whereas past installments have parodied police procedural tv shows like Law and Order and Sherlock Holmes, this edition time-warped back to the back-and-white film noir style detective stories.

The segment opened on a smoky city street, as retro title cards appeared on screen with the episode title “The Men Who Knew Too Little.” Panning up from a pair of sensible suede shoes and boldly striped socks, we see Fandango strolling the arena’s backstage in his detective trenchcoat.

“Sweet Richard Simmons!” he exclaims, upon finding that the janitor’s closet, er the Fashion Police Dept office, has been ransacked. As he sifts through the damage, a woman’s silhouette casts it’s shadow along the wall.

Without missing a beat, Fandango draws his water pistol whispering “Freeze, dirtbag!” only for the reveal that the femme fatale is none other than his partner once again in costume- “*Breeze*, Dirtbag” corrects Tyler Breeze, the Master of Disguise.

In a great twist, the line begins to blur between Fandango’s inner monologue and gruff whispers. The garment gumshoes then stumble upon a major clue– a bottle of cologne– leading them to suspect that the perpetrators were none other than the former Shining Stars, Primo and Epico Colon– coincidentally their tag opponents later that night.

Surprisingly, these segments haven’t worn out their welcome yet, and just keep getting better. We’ll keep tuning in to see what they parody next– CSI, The X-Files, or perhaps a full Agatha Christie murder mystery who-dunnit.