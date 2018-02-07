Shelton Benjamin Finds Loaded Gun in Rental Car

Given the lucrative amount of traveling their job entails, WWE Superstars are likely surprised by little when it comes to life on the road. But a loaded gun in a rental car is quite the alarming situation.

SmackDown’s Shelton Benjamin found a loaded handgun stashed in the glove compartment of his rental car. The 42-year old went on to admonish Budget, the service he used, for their negligence.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank you @Budget (LIT) for your great service of putting my reputation, freedom and quite possibly my life in jeopardy I’ve unknowingly been driving your car around the last 4 days with a F’N LOADED GUN in the Glove compartment!!”

Thank you @Budget (LIT) for your great service of putting my reputation, freedom and quite possibly my life in jeopardy I’ve unknowingly been driving your car around the last 4 days with a F’N LOADED GUN in the Glove compartment!!🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/NZj7GmtA8V — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) February 7, 2018

If someone else found this gun in Benjamin’s possession, this story would have been about more than a Twitter reaction. Luckily for Benjamin, he could turn in his car without injury to his reputation or body.

Needless to say, Budget has some explaining to do. If they aren’t willing to peak into the glove box in between rentals, then what else could they be skimming?

Here’s to hoping that Benjamin gets free rentals for life!