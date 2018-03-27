Shane McMahon Makes First Comments Since Health Scare

Shane McMahon’s sudden health crisis has the entire wrestling world hunting for information on his status. However, the SmackDown Commissioner just posted his own update.

Shane was rushed from a vacation in Antigua to a New York hospital after a battle with acute diverticulitis. Upon arriving in New York, doctors discovered an umbilical hernia—something surgery will have to fix. However, to alleviate a worried WWE Universe, Shane posted to following to Instagram:

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank you, everyone, for the get well wishes. It truly helps. I’m healing up, and I have the best medicine in the world with me,” he wrote.

WWE.com broke the news on Monday in this statement:

“While there, Shane developed a massive infection due to acute diverticulitis and was hospitalized for several days in Antigua before being flown back to a New York-area hospital, where he is currently being treated with heavy doses of antibiotics,” WWE.com reported. “The doctors in New York have also discovered that Shane suffered an umbilical hernia during the attack, which will require surgery once the infection has been eradicated.”

McMahon was last seen on the March 13 episode of SmackDown Live, where he was attacked at the end of the show by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and had to be carried out of the arena on a stretcher. McMahon’s storyline injuries from the attack included a “laryngeal contusion and trapezius and rhomboid strains,” and WWE.com appeared to play into the story by saying McMahon was on vacation as a means of recuperation.

One week later WWE announced the major news that SmackDown Live general manager Daniel Bryan had been cleared to return to in-ring reaction. Bryan appeared on television that night and fired Zayn and Owens in the final segment of the evening. The two then attacked Bryan, allowing the former WWE Champion to get physical with other wrestlers for the first time in over two years, ending with Owens powerbombing Bryan on the ring apron.

As irony has it, it’s now Bryan, not Shane who needs to find a tag team partner. At the moment, that’s the biggest question on SmackDown but that may be answered by the conclusion of tonight’s episode.