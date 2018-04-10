Ronda Rousey Thanks WWE Universe and Kurt Angle After Stellar WrestleMania Showing

Ronda Rousey made the most anticipated WWE debut in history at WrestleMania 34. Despite the monstrous expectations, Rousey shined on WWE’s brightest stage and may be on the fast track to being one of the faces of the company.

But despite being only a WWE Superstar for a few months, the former UFC Champion is all too aware of where her success comes from the fans.

Rousey made a pair of Instagram posts thanking the fans, Kurt Angle, and her husband for making her big night that much more special.

“Wow…thank you @therealkurtangle the @wwe universe and New Orleans for an unforgettable night #wrestlemania34,” she wrote.

“I Love You Travis Browne! I Love You Kaleo! I Love you Keawe!❤️❤️❤️ #wrestlemania34,” wrote Rousey.

After a lengthy match, it appeared Triple H and McMahon were going to put away the former UFC Champion and her tag team partner Kurt Angle with double Pedigrees. But Angle managed to reverse Hunter’s by tossing him out of the ring, leaving only McMahon and Rousey left in the ring.

Rousey, wearing ring gear inspired by “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, tehn rolled through and locked in an armbar on McMahon. As much as McMahon screamed and begged for her not to, Rousey snapped her arm back to fully lock in the submission, forcing the daughter of Vince McMahon to tap out.

The feud between Rousey, Hunter and McMahon stretches all the way to WrestleMania 31 three years ago, when Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson brought Rousey into the ring to beat down the power couple.

Fast forward two years and Rousey made her surprise debut at the Royal Rumble in January moments after Asuka won the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble match. Things seemed to be patched up between McMahon and Rousey as they shook hands as the show went off the air, and the former UFC Champion was invited to sign her first WWE contract at the Elimination Chamber in February.

But just as she was about to sign on the dotted line, Angle revealed that the two were plotting to humiliate Rousey once she was one of their employees. Rousey responded by throwing Hunter through a table, kicking off the feud.

Two weeks later, Angle announced that Rousey would be competing in her first match at WrestleMania, and that he would be her tag team partner.

Rousey announced shortly after her arrival at Royal Rumble that she had signed a multi-year deal with the WWE as a full-time competitor. While her only match so far has been against McMahon and Triple H, she has interacted with the likes of Dana Brooke, Paige, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose during segments on Monday Night Raw.

“This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt,” Rousey said in an interview with ESPN. “When I first met with Triple H, I told him, ‘There are other things I can do with my time that’ll make way more money, but I won’t enjoy nearly as much.’”