Ric Flair, WWE Legend, Hospitalized After Medical Emergency

Iconic WWE wrestler Ric Flair has reportedly been hospitalized for a “very serious” medical emergency.

According to TMZ, the 70-year-old sports legend was in Atlanta, Georgia when “something went wrong” and he had to be rushed to a local hospital emergency room.

The outlet says they have reached out to representatives for Flair, but have yet to hear back.

Flair previously suffered a medical scare back in 2017, after he was found to have a rupture in his intestine. It is unknown if this new emergency is related.

After undergoing surgery to repair the problem, Flair was on the mend and even opened up publicly about what happened, citing drinking as the cause of his issue.

He then went on to describe what happened the following day, telling WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton, “I got a really sharp pain in my stomach. I knew the pain. That was very similar to the pain I had the last time (a ruptured appendix) Wendy took me to the hospital and my intestine had broken open and that’s the last thing I remember. I don’t remember anything else.”

“On Monday they put me in an induced coma. I stayed in that and on life support for 11 days. I don’t remember any of it. I just dreamt,” Flair went on to recall. “I had to learn how to walk again. I couldn’t walk. I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t twist the top off a Gatorade bottle or open a diet coke I lost forty-three pounds.”

He also spoke about the aftermath of the harrowing ordeal on Busted Open Radio, saying, “When I got out I only weighed 206 pounds, I lost 43 pounds. I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t even twist the top off a Gatorade bottle. I could stand on my legs, but I couldn’t walk, so I had to go to a rehab place for 20 days of physical rehab where they make you walk with a walker and then a cane and then you learn to walk by yourself.”

He also revealed on the show that something as simple as eating even became difficult after what he went through.

“That took a while,” he said, “and then I couldn’t drive a car. I ate anything in the world, but couldn’t gain any weight because all the food I was consuming was going towards repairing internal tissue that was ruined because when I went into the hospital my kidneys failed, I had respiratory heart failure and I had pneumonia all at the same time.”

“Brother, I don’t drink anymore… The doctor told me if I ever had a drink again, I wouldn’t make it through another operation like that,” Flair concluded.

At this time, there does not appear to be word on Flair’s current condition.