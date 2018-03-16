Nikki Bella and Paige Join Revolt Against United Airlines After Death of Puppy

The tragic death of a french bulldog puppy thanks to United Airlines strong-arming a passenger swept the internet in no time. And now WWE Superstars are joining the revolt against United.

Upon hearing the news, Nikki Bella roasted United for their horrific botching of the situation.

How the f did an owner let them do that?! Get off the plane! And how did everyone on that plane let this happen! I will NEVER fly @united again! This makes me sick! N https://t.co/WDfSkPgIk4 — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 14, 2018

Paige was quick to echo Nikki’s outrage:

With the world ready to riot, United issues the following statement to assuage the rage:

“This was a tragic accident that should have never occurred, as pets should never be placed in the overhead bin,” United said in the statement. “We assume full responsibility for this tragedy and express our deepest condolences to the family and are committed to supporting them. We are thoroughly investigating what occurred to prevent this from ever happening again.”

According to Department of Transportation, United has the highest rate of incidents involving loss, injury or death of animals during air transportation — 2.24 per every 10,000 animals transported.

Cataline Robledo and her 11-year-old daughter and 2-month-old son brought their family dog, Kokito, onto a flight from Houston to New York in a pet carrier. Robledo initially stored the carrier under the seat in front of her but was later told by a flight attendant to move it, with Kokito inside, to the overhead bin. Robledo resisted the direction but ultimately followed the flight attendant’s instruction.

At the end of the flight, when Robledo retrieved her dog, who was heard barking at least 30 minutes into the flight, she discovered her pet had died during the trip.

“We have spoken to the family, our crew and a number of passengers who were seated nearby. We have learned that the customer did tell the flight attendant that there was a dog in the carrier. However, our flight attendant did not hear or understand her, and did not knowingly place the dog in the overhead bin,” United spokesperson Maggie Schmerin told PEOPLE in a statement. “As we stated, we take full responsibility and are deeply sorry for this tragic accident. We remain in contact with the family to express our condolences and offer support.”

Schmerin said the airline plans to change its pet travel policy to ensure something like that never occurs again.

“To prevent this from happening again, by April we will issue bright colored bag tags to customers traveling with in-cabin pets. This visual tag will further help our flight attendants identify pets in-cabin,” Schmerin added in her statement to PEOPLE.