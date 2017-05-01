Finn Balor Makes His Championship Intentions Known

For the first time since his return from injury, Finn Balor has spoken. The former Universal Champion made his intentions known when he was a guest on Miz TV.

Sporting all black, the Balor Club leader was described as “James Dean looks and John Wayne tough” during his walk down the ramp.

Miz ran down Finn Balor’s history, saying that he came into the WWE with so much promise but the kind words were short lived as Miz said Balor having only held the Universal Championship for 24 hours made him a failure.

The most must-see TV host on Raw then asked what’s next for Balor to which Finn simply said, “I’m going to get my title back.”

What is @FinnBalor‘s goal now that he’s back on #Raw? Simple…

Miz reminded Balor that Brock Lesnar stood in his way and would eat him alive. Finn said he’s been fighting bigger guys his entire life and likes his odds.

The pre-show finale ended like nearly every Miz TV with Miz on his back after running his mouth just a little too long.

For the first time since his return, Balor really looked like a star here. Having him call out Lesnar was huge for his fans who were wondering when he would try to get back in the Championship picture.

