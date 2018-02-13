EC3 Explains Why He Left Impact Wrestling for WWE

Impact Wrestling stronghold, EC3, recently made the jump to WWE in January. While we have yet to see him on WWE cameras he just revealed why he made the big move.

In an interview with Newsweek, the 34-year old discussed his decision-making process when it came to leaving Impact.

“My decision to leave Impact had nothing to with their business or finances and everything with me wanting to challenge myself to something new. Leaving Impact was a very difficult decision as I had six months left on a very lucrative and talent-friendly contract. Anthem lived up to that contract and always treated me with the utmost respect as a businessman and a person,” he said.

Impact’s decline has been well documented but as EC3 stated, his departure was more about the pursuit to grow as a wrestler, not about running from Impact.

All signs pointed to EC3 making his WWE arrival at January’s Royal Rumble, but that never happened. Instead, he’s big WWE moment will likely be upside on a future episode of RAW, SmackDown, or a pay-per-view.

The Impact veteran was once with WWE for a brief stint begging in 2010. Adoring the name Derrick Batman, EC3 spent most of his WWE cup of coffee in NXT but a slew of injuries may have cost him a more significant run with the company.

But not only is EC3 making his prodigal return to WWE, but he may be doing with his Ethan Carter III moniker. Thanks to Matt Hardy, Impact Wrestling has loosened its grip on intellectual property and EC3 has legal ownership of his name.

It’s possible WWE has EC3 skip NXT, like his Impact/TNA peer AJ Styles. Perhaps WWE will use a similar formula to introduce EC3 as they did the WWE Champion. Styles rode the momentum from his monstrous Rumble crowd reaction into having one of the best “rookie” years in WWE history. However, WWE will have to decide if they believe EC3 is capable of similar results.