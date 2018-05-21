Kurt Angle on Dean Ambrose: ‘He Will Be Back Soon!’

Outside of an exaggerated prognosis, WWE hasn’t uttered a word on the status of Dean Ambrose. This obscurity has driven fan speculation, and in turn, Kurt Angle to a boiling point.

During a Facebook Q&A session, the RAW GM was asked about the health of Ambrose—a question he’s apparently answered a numeral amount of times.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“LISTEN EVERYONE. Dean is healing nicely. He will be back soon!!!!! I get this question every week. I know how popular he is but asking me when he will return will not make his return any sooner than he can. He will be back soon. Promise,” wrote Angle.

We’re not sure when “soon” is, but it’s certainly a better adjective than “later.” At the moment WWE is in thick of their post-WrestleMania doldrums. While Money in the Banks will volt fans back to life, it’s still nearly a month away. In the interim, a shot in the arm the form of Dean Ambrose would be great to see.

If we had to guess, Ambrose will be back before July. While he’s not a doctor, Seth Rollins shares a similar sentiment.

The Intercontinental Champion sat down with Cape Town, South Africa’s 94.5 and the topic of his injured Shield comrade came up. And according to Rollins, Ambrose will be back well before WWE’s September target date.

“He had some pretty extensive triceps surgery earlier this year so he’s definitely still on the mend and rehabbing. But he’ll be back and better than ever, you wait. Summertime, maybe late Spring. Somewhere in there, I think, whenever that while guy gets back to normal,” he said.

According to Google, Summer officially begins on June 21st, making next month construe as late spring. If Rollins’ words hold true, Ambrose could be back by Mother’s day.

Upon learning of Ambrose’s injury this was the original timeline we all expected. However, when WWE slapped the September prognosis on his return, we were left to scratch our heads. However, for the sake of a dramatic return, WWE typically overestimates recovery time for its Superstars. That way when they come back three months early WWE can tout their return as “miraculous.”

Dean’s return promises a few untapped juicy scenarios. Before his untimely injury, it was rumored that he was set to become a villain. this likely would have hinged on him betraying Rollins and Roman Reigns which would have lead to a WrestleMania match between Seth and Dean. Obviously, that didn’t happen but that doesn’t mean the notion of Ambrose’s heel turn is dead.

When Ambrose returns—whether it be next week or September—we should be on high alert for him to something terrible to Rollins.