Dana White Reveals Conversation He Had with Vince McMahon About Conor McGregor

Earlier this week, news broke that Conor McGregor was mulling over an offer from WWE to make an appearance at next year’s WrestleMania 34. SunSport, who made the report, had a source who claimed McGregor for ‘Mania was “locked in.”

Well, turns out, that was Fake News.

On an appearance on a local FOX station, UFC President Dana White emphatically shot down the McGregor to WWE rumor.

“It’s not true. It’s absolutely not true,” he said.

Even more, White whipped out his phone and actually shared a text conversation he had with Vince McMahon on the matter.

“News to me,” wrote McMahon.

“I figured. You guys are always great with talking to me,” replied White.

“Anytime. Although, it may be good someday, not now,” concluded the WWE boss.

Vince’s final words certainly keep the door open for a McGregor cameo in WWE, but nothing is imminent, specifically for WrestleMania 34.

It’s fascinating to see such a casual conversation between the world’s biggest promoters. They seem to have a relatively comfortable and honest relationship, or at least as much as we can deduce from this micro-conversation.

This comes on the heels of a recent Stephanie McMahon interview with The Mirror, where she was asked about the possibility of McGregor coming to WWE.

“I think Conor would be a perfect fit with WWE,” McMahon said. “He certainly has the personality and the athletic ability, the appeal. He speaks his mind, he’s very genuine and authentic and he has a hell of a Vince McMahon swagger,” she said.

There’s a long history of MMA stars crossing over into pro wrestling. Go back to the 1990s and observe that Ken Shamrock and Dan Severn, the two biggest UFC stars of that era, crossed into professional wrestling and had success. Shamrock, in particular, was a big draw with WWE for several years.

In more recent times, Ronda Rousey appears headed to WWE and has also been a lifelong fan of the business. Her pending ring debut with WWE appears to be one of the biggest moments on the immediate horizon for WWE.

McGregor would be a huge signing if WWE were to work out some type of story to get him involved in the company. He’s previously tried to bring some attention to himself through the wrestling world by calling out several professional wrestlers, including John Cena.

McGregor is, of course, coming off one of the biggest drawing PPVs of all time. His recent boxing match against Floyd Mayweather saw McGregor excel far beyond anyone’s wildest dreams in his first-ever professional boxing fight. Perhaps his WWE debut could do the same.

