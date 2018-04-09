Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon Reportedly Involved in Backstage Altercation After WrestleMania

When Brock Lesnar makes up his mind, there are not many people on Earth who can stop him from acting. And that includes Vince McMahon.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Lesnar and the WWE boss got into a heated backstage altercation just moments after Lesnar’s WrestleMania victory. Lesnar was reportedly very upset after his match with Roman Reigns and immediately confronted McMahon afterward.

Two of PWS’s sources say that Lesnar either tossed the Universal Championship at Mcmahon or against the wall during the tirade. The argument was reportedly heated, but brief.

Pro Wrestling Sheet also says that Lesnar may have gone off script at the end of his match as well.

For those watching, Lesnar and Reigns’ match was a peculiar watch. Going on last is certainly a privilege but after nearly 7 hours of show, a lot of the Superdome crowd was ornery. That saltiness was vocalized throughout the match as “CM Punk” and “This is Awful” chants broke out on several occasions. To say the least, the New Orleans crowd had checked out of the WrestleMania 34’s main event.

However, the note Lesnar going “off script” is a provoking place to take our thoughts. In the closing moments, Lesnar busted open Reigns with a hellacious elbow. Reigns spend the final 30 seconds of the match leaking a proud amount of blood from the wound.

It’s hard to imagine this being the moment Lesnar went off script, mainly because it would be such an egregious violation of WWE’s no blood policy. So for Brock to do this unilaterally would be a pretty nasty offense.

But per PWS’s report, it was Lesnar who stormed into McMahon. If Lesnar had bloodied Reigns on his own accord, it would make more sense for Vince to come at Lesnar after the match. But as far as we can tell, that’s not what happened.

this is a story worth keeping an eye on. There’s a decent chance WWE addresses the altercation on RAW tonight and if that’s the case, this may have been orchestrated.

Needless to say, WWE has us all guessing.