‘American Ninja Warrior’ Star Kacy Catanzaro Officially Joins WWE

This week in WWE has been loaded with signings of new talent, but none may be more intriguing that American Ninja Warrior’s Kacy Catanzaro.

The 28-year old from Glen Ridge, New Jersey signed with WWE back in August but didn’t arrive at the Performance Center until Thursday. WWE.com reports that Catanzaro has reported to NXT, which as an important distinction for them to make. Here’s the rest of their statement:

“Perhaps best known for her 2014 completion of the warped wall obstacle on “American Ninja Warrior” — she became the first woman to achieve the feat — Catanzaro is also a former Division I gymnast and the two-time designee of “Sports Illustrated’s” Fittest 50 list of the world’s best female athletes. She worked out at the Performance Center last January and has been on WWE’s radar ever since, even attending last year’s Mae Young Classic. Now, she takes her first true steps to becoming a WWE Superstar.”

The former college gymnast will bring a new, dynamic element to the WWE ring. At just five feet tall and 100 pounds, Catanzaro is testing to be a high flyer, something isn’t in WWE’s current women’s division.

Catanzaro made her name in becoming the first woman to ever complete the qualifying American Ninja Warrior obstacle course. Given her trailblazing tendencies, let’s hope she can achieve similar success the world of wrestling. Catanzaro will be on to keep an eye on, however, it may be sometime before she’s a household name. We’ll keep you posted on her progress.