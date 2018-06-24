What Time Will ‘The Conners’ Air on ABC

The Conners will be taking over its canceled flagship series, Roseanne‘s, timeslot on ABC in fall 2018.

The spinoff show, which will center on the members of the Conner family (except for Roseanne Barr’s namesake character), will air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. starting this fall on ABC.

Roseanne was abruptly canceled, despite its status as the No.1 comedy for the 2017-18 season, after Barr sent out a racist tweet about former White House aide Valerie Jarrett.

Consisting of 10 episodes, The Conners will follow the members of the family who, “after a sudden turn of events, are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.”

“This iconic family — Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. — grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns – with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails,” an official synopsis for the series released by ABC read.

In announcing the new series, ABC stated Barr will have no financial or creative involvement with the new series. Producer Tom Werner and Barr reached an agreement that will allow Werner Entertainment to produce the spinoff for ABC without Barr’s involvement.

“I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne. I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved” Barr said in a statement.

Werner added: “We are grateful to have reached this agreement to keep our team working as we continue to explore stories of the Conner family.”

Series stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman will return to the series. No word on whether or not other castmembers Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara or Jayden Rey will return as of yet.

“We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it’s clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience. We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter,” the cast of The Conners said in a joint statement.

ABC has not announced an official premiere date for The Conners so far, but it expected to begin airing in fall 2018.