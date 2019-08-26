VMAs 2019: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The 2019 VMAs will be kicking off tonight, but many viewers may be wondering how to watch it, what time it airs, and what channel will be broadcasting it. The VMAs are an MTV exclusive, so viewers will want to tune into that channel to see all the action. Fans can also watch at mtv.com/live-tv by signing in with their cable provider info. The big show starts at 8 p.m. ET, with Red Carpet pre-show coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET. For those without cable, the show will also be available through streaming services Fubo TV and Sling TV, though both services do require a subscription.

This year the VMAs are being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, which is a first for the award show. Over its 30+ years of history, it has been held in four mains cities: New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Las Vegas.

The 2019 VMAs are being hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, who has recently sold out major venues such as Madison Square Garden and Radio City Music Hall on multiple consecutive nights.

TONIGHT’S❗️ THE❗️ NIGHT❗️ Drop all your predictions below👇 and watch the 2019 #VMAs TONIGHT at 8p on @MTV 💛 pic.twitter.com/8O4xHyMm0R — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 26, 2019

The list of performers for the show include Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Rosalía, J Balvin and Bad Bunny, per NJ.com.

Missy Elliott, A$AP Ferg, H.E.R., Normani, Ozuna and Big Sean, will also perform, as will Queen Latifah, Wyclef Jean, Redman, Fetty Wap and Naughty by Nature. Additionally, it was recently announced that Miley Cyrus will perform her new single “Slide Away” on the 2019 VMAs.

.@MileyCyrus is coming❗️ Watch her perform her new song “Slide Away” for the first time ever TONIGHT at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/1uZRqTzyQU — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 26, 2019

Other stars that are scheduled to turn up include former New York Giants star Victor Cruz, rapper/actor Ice-T, John Travolta, Sopranos stars Jamie-Lynn Sigler (Meadow Soprano), Drea de Matteo (Adriana La Cerva) and Vincent Pastore (Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero), and New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban, who will be accompanied by his new fiancee, Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn.

Billy Ray Cyrus, Salt-N-Pepa, Megan Thee Stallion, Lenny Kravitz, Jonathan Van Ness, actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld, rapper French Montana, and actress/singer Keke Palmer will all present awards as well.

#VMAs performer and nominee @HERMusicx talked to us about being an inspiration for aspiring young performers, working on her “elevated” new sound, and the unreleased song she’s going to be performing ✨ Don’t miss #HER on the @vmas LIVE on Monday, August 26 at 8 PM on @MTV pic.twitter.com/BgFAr6LqYp — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) August 23, 2019

Tune in to see if your favorite artists take home a trophy!