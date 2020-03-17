‘Today’ Fans Have Thoughts After Co-Hosts Al Roker, Craig Melvin Go Off-Air as Coronavirus Hits Morning Show

Fans are reacting after the Today show on Monday revealed that one of its staffers has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. The announcement was made Monday by co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, who also revealed that both Al Roker and Craig Melvin were absent from the morning show “out of an abundance of caution.”

According to a memo to staffers sent by NBC News president Noah Oppenheim, the staffer in question is “experiencing mild symptoms” and is “currently receiving medical care.” The company is currently in the process of “identifying employees who had been in close proximity to the affected employee and…are in the process of asking those who had close contact to self-isolate.”

We learned late last night a colleague on the 3rd hour of TODAY tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al are taking the morning off while we map that colleague’s close contacts. pic.twitter.com/aVHJpMU1Fj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 16, 2020

Additionally, “multiple deep cleanings of our offices, control room and Studio 1A,” where the Today show is filmed, are being done, and all members of the 9 a.m. editorial team have been asked to work from home on Monday while we complete the social mapping exercise.”

“Craig and Al possibly both under quarantine?!” asked one Today show viewer. “My two favorites… Corona, you better not mess with Al Roker!”

“[Al Roker] is in his mid-sixties and has had some health issues, he should be at home self-isolating during these times anyway,” acknowledged somebody else. “[We] [red heart emoji] al.”

“Stay safe Al!!” wrote another person. “Hoping everything turns out ok for your colleague!”

“Be safe! We miss you!” added one.

“Hoping that all of you stay as healthy as you can, and I can’t thank you enough for all the hard work you all do every day to present the news as well as you do,” commented one fan.

“[Al Roker] thinking of you and all others affected there at [the Today show],” added one person.

“Stay well!” tweeted somebody else.

“Stay healthy, it is good to show all the proper way to handle that situation,” wrote another viewer. “Social distancing is a must right now!”

“Missing you Al & Craig!!” reacted another person. “Take care!”

“[The View] [Joy Behar] has possibly been justified in taking time away from [The View] in light of [Al Roker] and [Craig Melvin] of [the Today show] [3rd Hour of Today] being exposed to [COVID-19] by a member of the crew,” commented one person, referencing Behar’s recent announcement that she would be taking a hiatus from the ABC talk show as a precaution.

“Sending wishes of health and happiness to you, and your beautiful family both at home, and on [the Today show],” commented one fan.

Not Sure if You Are Sick I’m Sending Prayers For @alroker For A Speedy Recovery! 🙏🙏♥️♥️ — Susan Schmalhausen (@suziex1959) March 16, 2020

“Get well and return to us,” wrote another person.

‘Be well!” tweeted somebody else.

“Prayers, light, and positive thoughts for you,” wrote another. “We are all in this together!”

“Craig and Al? Noooooooooooooo,” reacted one person. “You guys best be ok…hopefully you will only have the sniffles strain. God Bless. We out here in fan-land love you guys.”

“Please keep us informed on how you are doing. Whatever you feel comfortable with,” requested another concerned viewer. “Information saves lives. But your health comes first.”

🙏 Al and TODAY. — Karen Holman (@cookinliberal) March 16, 2020

“Praying,” added one person.