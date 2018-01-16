‘The Good Doctor’: Did Shaun Go to Hershey?

Monday night’s episode of The Good Doctor was a roller coaster ride for fans. Aside from the case of twins Katie and Jenny, we also did not know if Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) was going to leave San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

The first part of “Islands” last week ended with a shocker. After going on the road with Lea (Paige Spara), the two kissed and Shaun fell head over heels for her. Unfortunately, she felt so inspired by Shaun’s own decision to face his fears that she decided to leave San Jose to be with her family in Hershey, Pennsylvania!

In the second half, Shaun shows up at the hospital as if nothing is wrong and tries to get in on the twins case. But he realizes that Glassman (Richard Schiff) is not happy, and neither is Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez).

Shaun told Glassman he was giving his two weeks notice, since he was going to Pennsylvania. He just needed a letter of recommendation.

Glassman agreed to sign it, even though he did not want Shaun to leave. He has realized that he has been harping on Shaun at every moment at the hospital, so he comes up with a deal. If Shaun stays, Glassman will get out of his hair.

But it’s Claire (Antonia Thomas) who ultimately gets Shaun to stay in San Jose. She reminds him that there are people in San Jose who will care about him when he leaves. She even says she will miss him.

After the drama with the twins, Shaun gives Glassman back the letter. “I talked to Claire,” Shaun says as he leaves. Glassman puts the letter in his desk.

In the end, Lea realizes that Shaun isn’t going to Hershey after all. Lea made Shaun promise to visit her there. He told her he already loves Hershey, even though he has never been there. He knows Lea will be there, though.

“Are you a good doctor? Because when I think of you, I think you are,” Lea told Shaun. The two kissed before she got on the elevator.

Shaun still has something to remember Lea by. She gave him a signed baseball, which he put next to a picture of his deceased brother.

In the next episode of The Good Doctor, Shaun challenges Melendez after he thinks his superior made a mistake. The episode airs on Monday at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT.

